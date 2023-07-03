A Rancho Tehama man who reportedly tried to steal a television set from his neighbor and ended up in an hours-long armed stand-off with Tehama County law enforcement on April 4, 2022, has been sentenced to 54-year in prison.
Lo Bounlord, 44, was sentenced by the Tehama County Superior Court in June having been convicted of six felony counts of assault with a firearm upon a peace officer, with a special allegation of personal and intentional discharge of a firearm, felony second degree burglary, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The case came about when Bounlord was confronted by neighbors on Elder Creek Circle in Rancho Tehama around 5:11 p.m., accusing him of going into a neighbor’s home and taking a television set, which he allegedly dragged across the street and to his own home.
Bounlord reportedly pulled out a handgun and began firing several rounds wildly while in the street, his confronters running for cover. He continued to fire the gun after entering his own yard and then from within his residence, reported the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies responding to several 911 calls, set up a perimeter around the Rancho Tehama residence as at least four of Bounlord's family members, including a juvenile, safely escaped the home, as Bounlord barricaded himself inside.
Deputies attempted to communicate with Bounlord who would appear at the door and then go back inside, but refused to respond to calls for him to drop his weapon and exit the residence, reported the sheriff's office.
Tehama County Interagency SWAT Team arrived with an armored vehicle, as did the sheriff's command staff.
For the next two hours of the stand-off, Bounlord reportedly shot rounds inside the residence and outside striking the armored vehicle in an apparent attempt to hit officers, said the sheriff’s office.
At one point, as Bounlord had stepped out and was reportedly firing at officers, a SWAT member returned fire causing Bounlord to retreat back into the home.
SWAT deployed chemical gas into the residence around 9:52 p.m. and within minutes Bounlord exited the home with his hands raised and without clothing, the sheriff's office reported.
He was taken into custody without further incident and treated for exposure to the chemical gas.
Bounlord was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer.
During a search of Bounlord’s residence, detectives reported locating several firearms, including two allegedly stolen from a neighbor’s garage, and a large amount of ammunition.
Former Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston, who was present during the stand-off, initiated officer involved shooting protocol as part of the investigation into the incident.
Investigating the officer involved shooting was the Tehama County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations as is policy.
The Tehama County District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case.