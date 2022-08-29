The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 37-year-old Corning man who may be connected to a shooting in Rancho Tehama.
A Hispanic man, possibly identified as Moises Salcedo, was shot in the chest around 1:20 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29 on the 7200 block of Alpine Drive in Rancho Tehama, reported the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he underwent surgery and expected to recover, the sheriff’s office said.
Tehama County Major Crimes Unit and Interagency SWAT team set up a perimeter around the property where the shooting occurred and for several hours attempted to make contact with anyone in the Alpine Drive residence.
Law enforcement eventually entered the property and residence but were unable to located anyone on the property.
They are trying to locate Christian Jesus Mezarodriguez, 37, of Corning who detectives believe fled the scene right after the shooting.
“We are seeking contact with Mezarodriguez to determine his wellbeing and his role, in any, in the shooting event this morning,” said Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnson.
The investigation is ongoing and a motive to the shooting is still unknown.
Updates will be posted as they become available.