The 37-year-old Rancho Tehama man shot in the shoulder the day after Christmas is recovering from his injuries, however, those responsible for his attempted murder are still at large.
Tehama County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit detectives said the investigation into the Dec. 26 shooting of Manuel Adrian Ventura Soto at 11:24 a.m. on the 17000 block of Muledeer Drive is ongoing.
The crimes unit is looking for two suspects who fled the scene of the attempted murder in a white GMC Jimmy. A motive for the shooting remains unknown, detectives said.
Ventura Soto, who suffered a single shot in the left shoulder area, was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital and then transported to Mercy Hospital in Redding for treatment.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Tehama County Sheriff’s Major Crime Unit at 530-529-7920.