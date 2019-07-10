A Rural County Photo Contest for 2019 has been announced by the Rural County Representatives of California, of which Tehama County is a member.
The third annual contest invites amateur photographers to capture life in rural California by showcasing the beautiful, vibrant imagery found in RCRC’s 36 member counties.
The RCRC Rural County Photo Contest was created to promote tourism and local economic development through showcasing the beautiful landscape, scenery, activities, history, and charm of RCRC’s member counties.
The RCRC Rural County Photo contest runs through July 31, and the winner will have their image displayed during RCRC’s Annual Meeting taking place Sept. 25-27 in El Dorado County.
Photo entries should be sent to photocontest@rcrcnet.org.
All entries must include:
- Location where the photo was taken, including the county in which it was taken.
- Photographer’s full name and email address.
- Photographs must be submitted in .jpeg, jpg., or .png format, 300 dpi or less, and no larger than 10MB.
- All photographs must be the original work of the participant, or must have the photographer’s written permission.
By submitting a photo, RCRC is given the right to use the photo in any publication, social media platform, or website, without payment or other consideration.
RCRC staff will evaluate all valid entries and select three finalist photos to place for public vote through RCRC’s social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram). The public voting period will run Monday, Aug. 5, through Friday, Aug. 9, and the photo with the highest number of collective votes will be deemed the winner. The winner will be notified via email by Monday, Aug. 12.
The Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) is a 36 member county strong service organization that champions policies on behalf of California’s rural counties. To learn more about RCRC, visit www.rcrcnet.org and follow @RuralCounties on Twitter.