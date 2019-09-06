UPDATE: 5:30 p.m., Aug. 6, Red Bank Fire 25 miles west of Red Bluff has burned more than 7,340 acres in rugged terrain and is reported by CalFire to be 7 percent contained.
No structures damaged or destroyed by the flames. No injuries reported.
Mandatory evacuations remain for Pettyjohn Road to forest service boundary and R-Wild Horse Ranch. Evacuation warning for Red Banks Oaks Subdivision.
Resource assigned include 82 engine companies, four water tenders, two specialized equipment, 21 fire crews, 18 helicopters, one air attack, 12 overhead personnel, 30 bulldozers, three air tankers and 650 personnel.
Cooperating agencies include Tehama County Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, PG&E, and Tehama County Fire Department.
UPDATE: 9:30 p.m., Aug. 5, Red Band Fire 25 miles west of Red Bluff is up to 6,000 acres with no containment.
Multiple structures are threatened and a mandatory evacuation has been issued for Pettyjohn Road to USFS boundary and for Red Bank Oaks subdivision. Advisory evacuations for R Wild Horse Ranch.
The cause of the fire, according to CalFire, is a lightning strike. Personnel assigned to the fire is 650. The fire is burning in a remote location with difficult access.
UPDATE: as of 3:30 p.m., Aug. 5, the Red Bank Fire 10 miles west of Red Bluff is up to 1,000 acres with 0 containment.
A 40 acres wildfire, Red Bank Fire, is burning in Tehama County west of Red Bluff off Hammer Loop Road and Petty John Road. CalFire and Tehama County Rural Fire are responding to the windblown blaze with firefighters, hand-crews, fire engines and tankers.
The fire started around 1:19 p.m., today, Sept. 5, is zero percent contained and has started additional spot fires, according to CalFire information.