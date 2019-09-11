A lightning-caused wildfire, named by Cal Fire as the Red Bank Fire, which started on Sept. 5, 25 miles west of Red Bluff in the Red Bank area, is now more than 80 percent contained with 8,838 acres burned, according to Cal Fire reports.
Cooler weather has helped to gain containment of the fire which has burned two structures but has caused no injuries, however, firefighters are preparing for weather to change to hotter and drier with light winds from the north that could create increased fire activity in the wildfire.
Evacuations in the areas of the blaze have all been lifted, but motorist are still advised to drive cautiously and to always yield to emergency vehicles traveling on and off the roads and highways.
At this time, Cal Fire IMT 5 is working in conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service and other resources, such as Tehama County Fire, and firefighters from other counties, to fight the blaze.
Full containment is expected by this weekend as 104 engines, 34 water tenders, 25 helicopters, three air tankers, 60 hand crews, 33 dozers, and 2,154 personnel fight the wildfire in remote, difficult terrain.
Assisting with security and law enforcement in and around the fire is the Tehama County Sheriff’s Department, Red Bluff Police Department, Corning Police Department and California Highway Patrol.