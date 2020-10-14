A Red Bluff man booked into the Tehama County Jail on $2,180,000 bail and accused of sex abuse on a child under 10-years-old is scheduled to appear in Tehama County Superior Court on Tuesday.
Christopher Wiessner, 38, was arrested by Red Bluff police Oct. 5 on the 300 block of Michael Drive in Red Bluff following the police department receiving a cyber-tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Data System.
The tip indicated Wiessner had uploaded pornographic images of children to the Internet, reported the police department.
During the investigation detectives learned one of the online images Wiessner uploaded was of a local minor. The alleged victim when contacted by police admitted to being sexually abused by Wiessner over a period of time.
Wiessner was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts oral copulation with child under 10, sodomy of a drugged victim, oral copulation/victim intoxicated, sexual penetration with foreign object, lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14, and promote video/photograph of sexual act with victim under 18.
The Oct. 20 court date is scheduled for 8 a.m. in Dept. 1 for further proceedings.