A lengthy investigation into several arson fires throughout Red Bluff led to the arrest of 38-year-old Franklin Goubert on Aug. 25.
The Red Bluff Police Department was conducting the investigation into arson fires that took place over a span of four years, noting Goubert was at a number of the fires and was suspected of starting them.
He had recently been arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant at the scene of a fire at the Red Bluff City Park, at which time Goubert reportedly resisted arrest and was uncooperative with the investigation.
Upon his release from the Tehama County Jail, he was again questioned by Red Bluff police and fire investigators during which Goubert allegedly admitted to setting over 100 fires in Red Bluff over the past four years.
The suspect reportedly said he was able to extinguish most of the fires he set and most were never reported, however, a few of the fires did get away from him and resulted in damage to public and private property.
“Goubert did not consider himself an arsonist because he felt his efforts were cleaning up vegetation and debris in open space areas,” said the police department.
The Tehama County District Attorney's Office reviewed the case and issued the arrest warrant leading to Goubert's arrest and booking into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of nine counts of arson.