A man accused of setting more than 100 fires in the Red Buff area over a four year period was found guilty of felony arson of forest land and two counts arson of property by a Tehama County Superior Court trial.
Defendant Franklin Goubert, 38, of Red Bluff is scheduled to be sentenced at 8 a.m., March 14 in courthouse department one.
Goubert was arrested Aug. 5, at the scene of a 50-ft. by 50-ft. fire at the Red Bluff City Park. At that incident, Red Bluff police said Goubert resisted arrest and was uncooperative, but was eventually arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant.
During an investigation by the Red Bluff Fire and Police Department, officers said Goubert admitted to starting over 100 fires in the Red Bluff.
Among the fires was a vegetation fire in the area of Aloha Street on July 13, a fire behind 248 S. Main St., on Dec. 10, and another fire in the storm drain near 182 Main St., on May 3, all in Red Bluff.
Goubert told police he was able to extinguish most of the fires he ignited and they were never reported. Goubert also told police a few of the fires did get away from him.
Red Bluff police said Goubert didn't consider himself an arsonist, but rather a concerned citizen cleaning up vegetation and debris in open space areas.
Goubert was booked into the Tehama County Jail on nine arson charges and $450,000 bail.
Tehama County Dep. District Attorney Kelly Frost prosecuted the case, with Christopher Logan serving as the defendant's counsel. Honorable Judge C. Todd Bottke presided over the trial.