A man convicted of felony arson of forest lands and two counts arson of property has been sentenced by the Tehama County Superior Court to five years, four months in state prison.
Franklin Alan Goubert was handed down the sentence on March 22.
His convictions stem from an investigation by the Red Bluff Fire Department and Police Department into a number of fires in Red Bluff, including three between 2020 and 2021.
Goubert reportedly admitted to setting vegetation fires on July 13, 2021 in the area of Aloha Street, Dec. 10, 2020 near 248 Main St., and a third fire on May 3, 2021 in a storm drain near 182 Main St., all in Red Bluff.
Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers said his office would like to thank the police and fire departments for the successful investigation and prosecution of Goubert.