The work of award-winning artist Jeff Fennel, known for working in many disciplines and mediums across the arts, is the featured exhibit during the Aug. 20-Sept. 25 “Art of The Galaxy, Out of this World” exhibit at Main Event Gallery, 710 Main St., Red Bluff.
A familiar local artist, Fennel is known for his classical works, as well as his dynamic, multi-dimensional paintings and sculptures on brushed aluminum. His extraordinary works transports viewers to created worlds beyond the imagination to experience unfamiliar terrains, spheres suspended in space and objects coexisting together.
Fennel will be one of the featured artists, along with well-known Dr. Norman Nasise, and gallery members, during an exhibit opening with a reception, 5:30-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20.
Born on a Navy base, Fennel says he always knew he wanted to be an artist and that he wanted to make a living with a pencil, which represented his art.
He took basic art classes in high school, but was mostly self-motivate to study and teach himself art techniques. Fennel enjoyed comic books, animation and any medium that conveyed a story with images. He especially was drawn to the illustrators of children's books like Maurice Sendak.
Because his dad and grandfather were military pilots, Fennel was drawn to military subject matter and particularly fascinated by science fiction and space movies. A major event for him was witnessing the coverage and excitement of the Apollo space program. All this melded a young boy's imagination and set a direction for his art.
However, it was video game development that became his career.
Fennel's interest in painting on metal grew when he was inspired by another artist's works. He began experimenting with his own techniques and was getting unique effects not possible in other mediums. Working with design, composition and color, it played in with his other forms of conceptual art.
"The process of painting on aluminum begins with going to a scrap yard, searching and gathering pieces of odd shaped scrap metal with imperfections that machine shops have discarded," Fennel said. "I find pieces that speak to me or I can visualize designs in them. To me, these pieces are existing artifacts and not a canvas. They are already processed for some purpose. That makes it more interesting and mysterious to me, and I see something in them that I can enhance and develop further into existence."
Explaining the process, Fennel says he begins with an industrial grinder and sanders, grinding patterns into the aluminum that will dynamically work with the paint and light to enhance the design of the piece. It's a very physical activity that he enjoys.
The painting is primarily air brush or by hand with a brush, using a wide variety of stenciling materials to develop the imagery.
"The dimensional quality has to do with the surface of the aluminum and how I ground the pattern into the aluminum, and the way it captures and reflects the light," he added. "I apply thin layers of transparent paint on the surface, so the light is able to move back and fourth through those layers to reflect light on the metal.
The opaque elements, which are his symbology and design language on each piece are both cosmic and spiritual in nature, according to the artist.
"These elements which often represent spheres, or molecules feel very solid and fit very nicely giving the illusion of depth. I play music while I paint and depending on the music, it affects my work in different and interesting ways,” Fennel added. “The aluminum design has a playful quality to it, but much of it is about physics and astronomy. I'm fascinated by quantum mechanics and astronomy, creating a strange world existing on a level that we can't quite comprehend."
Featured local avid astronomer and photographer, Dr. Norman Nasise. will exhibit his “out of this world” photos taken while looking through his extremely powerful telescopes.
Arts Council board member Toni Gaylord said, "It’s amazing to see the color and detail that the galaxies provide us that is literally thousands of light years away. Dr. Nasise' passion for astronomy cannot be ignored while in conversation with him about his photos."
Nasise's mobile observatory will also be parked outside the Gallery during the reception.
The exhibit is sponsored by the Tehama County Arts Council. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Thurs., Fri.,Sat.