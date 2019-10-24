Red Bluff ArtWalk coming up

Red Bluff’s 17th annual ArtWalk will take place Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1 and 2 in the city’s historic downtown. This free event is made possible each year by the Tehama County Arts Council and its supporting members and artists, in conjunction with the Downtown Business Association’s Holiday Open House featuring their latest items for holiday shopping.
The ArtWalk runs from 5–9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 providing the public the opportunity to interact with the artists in a relaxed atmosphere of enjoying art, wine, food and music.
A brochure with a map and list of participants will be available at participating businesses a few days prior to the event. During the event, look for the ArtWalk venue flag identifying participating businesses.
“This year 27 venues will host visual and performing artists,” says Robert Bird, Arts Council chairman. “We have a great variety of art represented this year with something of interest for everyone to include traditional oil, watercolor, ink, acrylic mixed media paintings and photography along with pencil art, book illustrating, woodcrafting, floral arrangements, pottery, surf board painting, jewelry, crystals, figurines and poetry. There will also be musical groups performing at various venues.”
The ArtWalk will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 2, most venues will be open for viewing exhibits. The Arts Council’s Community Art Studio, downstairs at 710 Main St., will offer child and adult art activities to include rock painting, playing with watercolors and a demo on acrylic pours. Drop in at anytime for this free experience.
Along with the Artwalk, the Arts Council will also hold a silent auction of paintings by two well-known Red Bluff Artists. Two paintings donated as a fund-raiser will be on exhibit in the Main Event Gallery 710 Main St., Red Bluff, and bids will be accepted Friday, Nov. 1, through 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4.
The Tehama County Arts Council has been the financial sponsor of the Main Event Gallery and Community Art Studio located in the old Bank of America building for the past three years.
“Our dream is to buy the building, “ says Arts Council board member Chrissie Clapp. “Future fundraising efforts will be occurring towards that happening.”
For more information email tcacarts@gmail.org.