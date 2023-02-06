A bull sold for $25,000, a livestock dog for $10,000, and two horses went for $50,000 each during the 82nd annual Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale at the Tehama District Fairgrounds the week of Jan. 23-28.
The overall total combined sale for the event was $2,522,600, down a tad from the 2022 total of $2,640,600, but significantly better than the 2021 total of $2,197,850.
In addition, it was standing room only at all three sales, the Jan. 27 livestock and gelding sales followed the next day by the bull sale, which rounded out a week of competition shows, food, trade show, workshops, art show, western living venues, award presentations and thousands of people attending the western event.
Bidding was strong for each auction with the Bull Sale’s Supreme Bull, a 2-year-old halter Hereford consigned by Kudiac Herefords of Grants Pass, Ore., selling to Michael Pratt of Monroe, Ore., for $25,000.
The total amount for the bull sale was $1,289,550, with 260 head sold for an average of $4,959.
Two geldings sold for $50,000 each, one a 6-year-old sorrel consigned by Gina Liberini and purchased by Donnie Reeve, and a 5-year-old red roan consigned by Clint Swenson and bought by Cedar Rose of Roseburg, Ore.
A total of 58 geldings brought in $1,122,500 with an average sale price of $19,353.
The top point livestock dog, JG Ace, a 4-year-old male Border Collie consigned by Meridith Burroughs auctioned of to Redland Angus of Worland, Wyo., for $8,500, however, it was the second place cowdog, T5 Chloe, a 2-year-old female Border Collie consigned by Kent Champneys, of Idaho, that brought in the sale’s highest price of $10,000 bought by Cadillac Ranch Charlois of Ranier, Wash.
A total of 17 livestock dogs sold for an average of $6,503 and overall total of $110,550.
Sale manager Adam Owens said the Red Buff Bull and Gelding Sale Committee is very pleased with the results of the event.
One of the highlights of the event is the Tehama County CattleWomen’s Association-hosted Western Art Show, Reception and Sale.
The association announced the winner of their Best of Show Award and $500 was Steve Lang for his entry “The Answer,” which featured a cowboy atop his horse enjoying the rain.
Winner of the art show’ People’s Choice and $1,000 was Toni Gaylord of Red Bluff.
The Art Show featured artists from near and far,, a Wine Tasting and “Meet the Artist Night” with appetizers served from Green Barn Whisky Kitchen, Ramon’s Grille and Dan Ochs Catering. Wineries were Raging Bull, Victorian City, Cline Cellars, Straw House Cellars and Burnsini Winery.
This year’s Jack Alford Award recipient was John Owens, a longtime friend and supporter of the Bull Sale. He was presented the award by Bull Sale Committee President Ron Anderson.
It was Terry Cooper of Cooper Cattle from Oakdale who took home the sale’s Consignor of the Year Award.
The week-long event culminated with the Red Bluff Bucking Battle the evening of Jan. 28 with Jordan Spears winning the bull riding and Tristan Taylor the bronc riding.