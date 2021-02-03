A worldwide pandemic didn't slow down the success of the 80th annual Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale last week at the Tehama District Fairgrounds where thousands of people gathered for the biggest such event in the western United States.
The event's highlights took place on Friday with the Livestock Dog Sale followed by the Gelding Sale, and Saturday's Bull Sale, all three accumulating a grand total of $2,198,050, an all time high for the event - topping last year's total by more than $120,000.
Top sales included a 3-year-old tri-color female Border Collie, Kansas, consigned by Tim Woods of Cottonwood being auctioned off for $17,000 to Ty Jenkins of Wyoming - $1,000 over 2020's top livestock dog.
Woods was also the consigner of an 8-year-old bay gelding, LL Poco Cat, which auctioned off to Casey Miller, of Orland for $24,000.
“I feel like it was an amazing event for myself, and great for everyone who attended because of all the hard work of the Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale committee,” Woods said. “All those involved made it a success and very professional.”
He went on to say, “I still can't believe its real, it couldn't have been any better personally” concerning his successful experience at both the livestock dog and gelding sales.
“I'm extremely excited. The worse thing about an event like this is not being able to hand pick who bought my dog, but Kansas went to an amazing family and I couldn't have hand picked one any better., Woods added.
The high selling gelding on Friday was a 6-year-old buckskin Quarter Horse, which sold for $47,000 to Lynette Rose of Potter Valley. Registered name, KC Tuf N Shiny Chex, but better known as Romeo, the horse was shown and consigned by Brian Jacobs of Hollister. The top sale for last year was $30,000.
And the big numbers didn't stop there. During the standing-room only Bull Sale in the Don Smith Arena, a champion Sim-Angus bull sold for $16,500, consigned by Little Shasta Ranch and bought by Rick and Linda Anderson of Eagle Point, Ore. - the topped last year by $3,500.
Bull and Gelding Sale Manager Amanda Bradshaw said the event was phenomenal.
“Our attendance overall was good considering the pandemic and the weather. We had an exceptional turnout for the Gelding Sale and overall I am beyond pleased,” she added.
Bradshaw said the number of geldings sold was down about 20 from previous years, however, the sale's average was outstanding at $18,113.
“Our sale committee did a fantastic job and our consigners and buyers really stood behind us and supported the event,” she added. “We had so many hurdles to jump through to bring this off and I couldn't be more grateful and proud of the success made possible by everyone involved.”
A total of 17 livestock dogs were auctioned-off in the Don Smith Pavilion on Friday, for an average of $8,735 and a total of $148,500.
Forty-two geldings sold at an average of $18,113 Friday evening in the Pauline Davis Pavilion. Last year's average was just over $12,000. The sale's final total was $760,750.
On Saturday 282 bulls were sold at an average price of $4,585. The sales final total was $1,288,600 – last year's total was $1,178,500.
The winner of the event's Youth Raffle was Aaron McCombs who won both the Exiss trailer and the A&R Meats donated Traeger. There were other winners of the other prizes, at total of 22 in all.
For more details and information on the event and results go online to https://redbluffbullsale.com/.