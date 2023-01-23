They will be gathering at the Tehama District Fairgrounds from as far away as Texas, Montana and New Mexico with big hopes for big sales and big dollars at the 82nd annual Red Bluff Bull & Gelding Sale, which takes place Jan. 24-28 at the Tehama District Fairgrounds on Antelope Boulevard.
Hundreds of people in the cattle, horse and livestock dog business will gather to see old friends, talk ranch business, and most importantly, to buy and sale some of the best bulls, horses and livestock dogs from across the western states.
Last year a bull sold for $30,000, a livestock dog for $45,000 and a horse for $59,000 – with a record overall total sale number for all three events combined of $2,640,600, an amazing jump over the 2021 total of $2,197,850.
And this year the Sale Committee is banking on even better numbers.
"Bulls are the reason the Red Bluff Bull Sale was founded over seven decades ago," according to the committee. "The Red Bluff Bull Sale is the gold standard for consignment bull sales. Our mission is to provide a marketplace for top genetics, bringing progressive minded breeders and buyers together at an event that has become multi-dimensional over the years."
But the event is about more than livestock as it features the daily trade show, horse shows, livestock dog shows and trials, clinics, replacement heifer sale and more.
One of the highlights of the week is the Tehama County CattleWomen’s Red Bluff Western Art Show featuring paintings, drawings, sculpture and photography depicting the historic and current life of ranching. The show opens at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25, with an Artist’s Reception 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at $20 a ticket which includes wine and refreshments.
On Tuesday, Jan. 24 the start of livestock grading and sifting will begin as judges and veterinarians peruse each animal to cull out what doesn't meet the sale's high standards and provide a grade of quality to those who make the cut.
In addition, during the week-long event, the fairgrounds looks somewhat like a livestock beauty parlor, as owners and handlers bath, clip and spruce-up their bulls, horses and dogs in an effort to bring out the animals' best qualities.
The event culminates Friday, Jan. 29 with the sale of livestock dogs starting at 2:30 p.m., the sale of geldings at 5:30 p.m., and Saturday the sale of bulls at 9:30 a.m.
The Red Bluff Bucking Battle, Party and Dance takes place at 7 p.m. at the Fairgrounds. Pre-Sale General Admission tickets are $30/person, $35 at the door; Arena Floor Seating Pre-Sale $40/person, $45 at the door; V.I.P. Premier Seating, Reception, Appetizers: Pre-Sale $80, $85 at the door.
Tickets for the Bull and Gelding Sale and Red Bluff Bucking Battle are available online at the Red Bluff Bull and Gelding website https://redbluffbullsale.com
For more information, visit the website or call the event office at 527-2045.