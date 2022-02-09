A bull sold for $30,000, a livestock dog for $45,000 and a horse for $59,000 – those are just some of the extraordinary results of this year's Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale at the Tehama District Fairgrounds during the last week of January.
The overall total sale number for all three events combined is $2,640,600, an amazing jump over last year's total of $2,197,850.
In addition, it was standing-room-only at each of the three sales, the Jan. 28 livestock dog and gelding sale, followed by the next day's bull sale, which rounded off a week of competitions, shows, food, ranching industry equipment and supply sales, western living venues, workshops, award presentations and trade show.
The 81st annual Bull and Gelding Sale's success hit record sales and numbers across the board as the cattle industry came together under less than premium conditions including a pandemic and continuing drought conditions.
On the flip side, as the bull sale began, it was reported the event was seeing some of the strongest and top quality bulls in its history.
The same was true for both the gelding and livestock sales as purchase prices revealed.
Seventeen livestock dogs were sold at an average of $9,559 and a total sale of $162,500, nearly $20,000 more than last year. A 3-year-old female border collie, 208 Skittles, brought top dollar at $45,000, consigned by Jeff Clausen of Melba, Idaho, and purchased by Neal Sillar of Penn Valley.
Clint and Gail Moffit of Biggs purchased the top selling gelding, a 12-year-old bay Quarter Horse, FD Star Pep, for $59,000. The horse was shown and consigned by Spencer and Whitney Mitchell of Orange Cove.
The total sale for 45 geldings was $1,135,750 with an average of $10,650. That is $375,000 over last year's total.
Rafter E Southern Charm, a 2-year-old angus bull consigned by Rafter E Angus of Ronan, Mont., sold for a record $30,000 to Shufelburger of Redding during the Bull Sale. Rafter was one of 290 bulls sold for a final total of $1,342,350, almost $100,000 over the 2021 sale. The average was $4,629.
During the event's Youth Raffle Fundraiser, the top prize, an EBY Punch-side 20 foot maverick stock trailer was won by Heather Gardner of Elk Creek.