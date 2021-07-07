A local hero in the world of professional rodeo, Joe Baumgartner, has been inducted into the California Rodeo Salinas Hall of Fame.
The California Rodeo Salinas will be honoring over 111 years of western heritage and tradition this September, at which time it will also be acknowledging Baumgartner and two others, Barbara Balentine and Bill Martinelli, for their contributions to the success of rodeo over the years.
The trio will be honored at the California Rodeo Salinas Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Baumgartner is a legend in the rodeo world. A native of the San Francisco Bay Area who didn’t become involved in rodeo until his high school years, he was a natural at his chosen profession from the beginning, always driven by the single purpose of keeping bull riders safe from injury.
He was one of the toughest bullfighters of all time, with a career spanning three decades. He was named the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association’s Bullfighter of the Year four times and was nominated by the cowboys to fight bulls at both the National Finals Rodeo and Professional Bull Riding Finals for 14 years.
In 2020 Baumgartner was an inductee into the Bull Riding Hall of Fame
He put his life on the line at several other prestigious rodeos such as the Reno Rodeo, St. Paul Rodeo, Red Bluff Round Up, Clovis Rodeo and many more.
Beginning in 1994, with the first Professional Bull Riders World Finals, Joe Baumgartner would go on to fight bulls at 18 consecutive PBR World Finals.
In 2018 he received the PBR's Jim Shoulders Lifetime Achievement Award.
During his career, Baumgartner fought tens of thousands of bulls – he’s estimated to have fought 6,000 bulls in the NFR at Las Vegas alone
Baumgartner was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2013.
He retired in 2011 after fighting bulls at the Pendleton Roundup for the 19th time. He lives with his wife Melanie in Red Bluff, and they have two sons, Robert and Joey.