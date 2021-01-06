Two Red Bluff residents suffered serious injuries in a vehicle crash Dec. 31 on State Route 36E near Paynes Creek.
California Highway Patrol Red Bluff Office said Henry Cardona, 19, of Red Bluff was traveling west on 36 in a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe around 2:30 p.m. followed by a 2019 Mitsubishi Outland driven by Nathanael Armus, 29, of Red Bluff.
It appears Armus drove the Mitsubishi into the eastbound lane in an attempt to overtake the Santa Fe, when for unknown reasons, Cardona drove his vehicle into the eastbound lane in the pathway of the passing Mitsubishi.
Armus reportedly attempted to avoid the collision by swerving to the left but collided with the Santa Fe as it re-entered the roadway.
The collision caused the Mitsubishi to overturn several times before coming to rest on its roof. The Hyundai traveled off the road and collided with a large boulder, CHP reported.
Cardona did not suffer any injuries, however, Armus had a laceration to his head and was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Redding for treatment, as was his passenger, Amber Armus, who sustained major injuries, and a 5-year-old boy as a precaution, CHP said.