By resolution, the Red Bluff City Council voted 4-0 to disapprove and censure certain conduct of City Councilman Cody Strock on June 6.
The resolution in-part states, “Councilmember Strock has continued in a pattern of direct and indirect harassing behavior towards fellow Councilmembers, to wit., inaccurate and inflammatory Facebook posts, defaming, slander, misleading content, incorrect content, unprofessional communications…”
It goes on to claim, Strock, on March 8, posted on his Facebook page, “that fellow Councilmember JR Gonzales was ‘corrupt’ and cited the sale of Councilmember Gonzales’ property within the City of Red Bluff…”
To confront this accusation made by Strock, Gonzales, during the March 21 city council meeting said publicly he had improved his lot by erecting a single-family home on the property in question and had sold it prior to the March 7 council meeting.
The resolution states, “The report that Councilmember Strock relied on is based on information through 2022, and since the property in question was sold in 2023, it has not been reported by Councilmember Gonzales yet. Councilmember Strock’s inflammatory and misleading statements of corruption are based on innuendo and hearsay and are not made in the interests of community and collaboration…”
Strock is accused of behaving like “a child not getting their way,” obstructionist tactics, that he “argues and slanders, and attempts to belittle and berate just about anyone who takes the time to communicate with him on his City Represented Facebook page,” according to the resolution.
Through the resolution the Red Bluff City Council “requests that Councilmember Strock conform his conduct to the rules and policies adopted by the Council of the City of Red Bluff…”
Those rules and policies were adopted by the City Council on March 7 applying to elected officials, governing their behavior and setting standards for their performance of their duties.
Voting in favor of the censure was Mayor Pro Tem Clay Parker, and councilmembers Patrick Hurton, JR Gonzales and Kris Deiters. Strock abstained from the vote.
On his Facebook page, Strock claims the censure was due to, “Hurt feelings. Retaliation against whistleblowing and possible overcompensation.”
Strock was elected to the Red Bluff City Council in the November 2022 general election.