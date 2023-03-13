Two people arrested in Red Bluff on March 6 allegedly in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, firearms and other drugs, reported the Red Bluff Police Department.
According to Red Bluff police Sgt. Darren Holman, when officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near Pine and Johnson streets and made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Joe Landecho Lopez, 42, of Red Bluff the officers allegedly spotted drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle in plain view.
During a probable cause search of Lopez’s person officers reportedly located an ounce of suspected fentanyl.
Police officers then reportedly contacted Destiny Elaine Patricia Morgan, 22, of Red Bluff at Lopez's 600 block Johnson Street residence located near the traffic stop.
Holman said Tehama County Probation was called to the residence when officers learned Morgan was on active probation out of Tehama County and subject to probation searches and Lopez is a convicted felon.
A probation search of the residence reportedly led to the discover of 2.5 pounds of meth, a firearm with its serial numbers removed, psilocybin mushrooms and indicators of drug sales, the Red Bluff Police Department reported.
Lopez and Morgan were both arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail - Lopez on suspicion of alter/remove serial number of a firearm, possession of narcotic controlled substance for purpose of sales, prohibited person with firearm, transportation of narcotic controlled firearm and other charges; Morgan on suspicion of alteration of serial number of firearm, possession of controlled substance for sale and misdemeanor charges.