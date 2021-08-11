An arson fire at the Red Bluff City Park, 100 Riverside Way, on Aug. 5 landed two men in jail on arson charges.
According to the Red Bluff Police Department, witnesses reported seeing two men believed to be responsible for starting the fire walking away from the fire.
Red Bluff Fire Department, CalFire, Red Bluff police and Tehama County probation officers responded to the scene around 12:47 p.m., and while firefighters worked to control the blaze, police officers contacted David Bell, 41, Wesley Reed, 39, and 37-year-old Franklin Goubert, all of Red Bluff in the park as possible suspects.
A criminal history check by police on Reed showed he had an active warrant for his arrest for arson. He was arrested for the warrant and stated he did not start the park fire.
Franklin Goubert was then contacted by another officer. Goubert had an active warrant for his arrest on a misdemeanor narcotics violation. When the officer attempted to arrest Goubert, he reportedly violently resisted arrest and fought with the officer. With the assistance of another officer, Goubert was taken into custody and subsequently refused to cooperate with the fire investigation.
A Tehama County probation officer contacted Bell who was already a person of interest in recent arson-related wildland fires in the slough near Interstate 5. Bell allegedly admitted to starting the park fire and was under the influence of alcohol. He also physically resisted arrest while being taken into custody, reported the Red Bluff Police Department.
Bell was subsequently interviewed by fire and police investigators. He again admitted he started the City Park fire and took responsibility for the other fires in the Sacramento River slough, east of I-5.
He was booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of arson and resisting arrest.
The officers involved in this incident were not injured but both Bell and Goubert suffered minor injuries. They were treated by medical personnel and cleared for booking into the jail.
Reed was booked into the jail on the outstanding warrant for arson and held without bail, and Goubert on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and felony violently resisting arrest and $15,000 bail.
The fire consumed an approximate 50 foot by 50 foot area of vegetation with no structures threatened.