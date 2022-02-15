Shoppers at Foodmaxx in Red Bluff can help support non-profit organization, Tehama Together, and help to reduce single-use plastics by purchasing a special reusable bag through the store's Give Back Bag Program from Feb. 15- March 31.
The Foodmaxx Give Back Bag Program is designed to give back to the local community with every reusable bag purchased. Every $2.99 reusable Give Back Bag sold at Foodmaxx in Red Bluff will help support Tehama Together.
Tehama Together was selected as the first beneficiary by leadership at the Foodmaxx store, 94 Bell Mill Landing, and will receive a $1 donation for every $2.99 reusable Give Back Bag purchased at this location.
“This year has brought so many changes and difficulties for non-profits at the hyper-local level,” said Orle Jackson, volunteer executive director of Tehama Together. “We are thrilled to be participating in this innovative program that makes it possible for shoppers to give back to local non-profits while reducing single-use plastic in the environment. We appreciate the community support in this important initiative to make a difference.”
Tehama Together is a volunteer non-profit based in Tehama County. Founded in 2010, Tehama Together works to bring people together to solve problems. Learn more about Tehama Together by emailing tehamatogether @gmail.com or calling 530-527-2223.
For more information about the Give Back Bag Program, please visit www.tsmcgivebackbag.com.