Main Event Gallery in Red Bluff is featuring Jay Murphy, well-known Red Bluff artist and sculptor, this month, debuting 21 of his newest acrylic abstract paintings, plus numerous raku sculptures not yet seen in public.
The Art of Abstraction exhibit is open March 4-27 at the gallery, 710 Main St., Red Bluff.
Murphy's abstract style brings life to his re-imagined world as he weaves together humanity, cultures and nature in his creations.
As a teenager, he became interested not in being an artist, but an art collector. After purchasing a couple works of art Murphy realized it was expensive, and maybe he could do just as well.
He started sketching in his late high school years. Being a product-oriented person, artwork gave him a product for his efforts.
"By no means was I a prodigy,” Murphy said. "My first works were very clumsy, but it provided me with a sense of real accomplishment.”
He went to California State University, Chico for one year taking several drawing classes, studying art history, and design.
In his early 20's he became very impressed with the artworks of Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali and Vincent Van Gogh, who were very inspiring and influenced his work.
"My paintings are more story-tellers,” Murphy said. "I use color frequencies to achieve a vibrancy and high-energy, and I give a level of entertainment to each canvas. Although the themes and stories of the paintings are mostly personal for me, if others enjoy them, all the better.”
Murphy's sculptures evolved from his drawings and paintings, trying to make them dimensional using chicken wire and paper mache, and eventually with ceramics.
Working primarily with ceramics, he utilizes the raku method of firing his pieces.
"In the final firing after applying the glazes and heating the pieces to 1,800 degrees, you remove the ceramics from the kiln while they're glowing red hot and submerge them into a material that not only tries to burn but smothers,” Murphy said. “What that does is pulls out different effects in the glaze. An exceptional metallic look sometimes, the crackle effect and enormous surprises as the glazes interact with each other. I try to put a personality into my sculptures and people tend to look for that in my pieces."
Murphy says he never has a problem coming up with ideas, which emerge from beginning with lines and scribbles on a piece of paper without any intention, and looking for shapes of animals, arms, and faces until one of the sketches strikes him that it would look good on canvas.
"The real wealth for me in doing art work is that it is a sanctuary and retreat," Murphy added. "It takes courage to be an artist and to be able to create art and display it. The satisfaction I have derived has been some of my greatest wealth in life because it has given me a continuous strand running through my life that I can fall back on and take a real pleasure of achievement and reward. If you have the slightest inclination to do art it can provide you with the same wonderful feelings that I have."
The Art of Abstraction exhibit, sponsored by the Tehama County Arts Council, will also include abstract art by Gallery members and can be viewed at the gallery 11 a.m. -5 p.m., Thursday – Saturday. For more information go online to www.tehamaarts.org.