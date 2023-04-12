The Red Bluff Garden Club’s annual Plant Sale will be Saturday, April 15 in the parking lot at the First United Methodist Church at 525 David Ave., Red Bluff from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
This winter has been one for the record books with plenty of rain, snow in Red Bluff, hail, lots of freezing nights, and many days without our usual sunshine!
Safe to say that the plants we will have for sale will be hardier for having survived these weather conditions, even if they may be a bit smaller in size.
Red Bluff Garden Club members have been propagating vegetable plants like tomatoes, peppers, squash, cucumbers and more. There will be a nice selection of perennial plants to tuck in garden spots or start a brand new garden area! Succulents and cacti are another favorite which will be available.
The sale's plant prices are very reasonable, especially compared to store prices, and since these are all locally grown, you know they will be suitable for our climate. Come and shop early, sale opens at 9 a.m., for the best selection. There will be a big variety of plants, vegetables, shrubs, some trees and bulbs too.