Red Bluff High School senior to play ball for Coast Guard
Corning Observer
Fletcher Hewitt Bottke, a graduating senior at Red Bluff High School, loves to play baseball and his dream of playing the games as he continues his education has come true.
Bottke, the son of Todd and Jayme Bottke, of Red Bluff signed his letter of intent on May 28 to play Division 3 Baseball at the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. The signing ceremony took place in the foyer of the Red Bluff High School Pavilion.
“The United States Coast Guard Academy announced that Fletcher Hewitt Bottke of Red Bluff, California, has been recognized for superior academic achievement and leadership potential,” states a press release from the United States Coast Guard Academy Fleet. “Fletcher, who attends Red Bluff High School, has accepted an appointment to attend the Coast Guard Academy and will be sworn-in as a member of the Class of 2025 on June 28, 2021.”
The United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., is an accredited college educating future Coast Guard officers.
“The smallest of the nation’s five military service academies, the Coast Guard Academy’s Corps of Cadets represents the nation’s best and brightest students, ready to serve and lead their country,” adds the press release.
Admission to the Coast Guard Academy is highly competitive and fewer than 400 appointments are offered annually from a pool of over 2,000 applicants.
Cadets, such as Bottke, receive a full tuition scholarship and monthly stipend for a five-year service commitment to the Coast Guard upon graduation. All graduates receive a Bachelor of Science degree and are guaranteed a position of leadership as a commissioned officer in the United States Coast Guard.
Bottke will also play baseball for the Coast Guard Academy. The USCGA Bears are coached by Head Coach Brian Casey, and they are a member of the NEWMAC Conference where they compete in NCAA Division III baseball.
He is graduating from Red Bluff High School with a grade point average of 4.53 and first in his Class of 2021. Bottke played varsity baseball for the school for three years and six years with a traveling baseball team.