Tehama District Fairgrounds in Red Bluff was the site of the 2021 California High School Rodeo State Finals Jr Division rodeo finals last week.
Created in 2004, the NHSRA Junior High Division was established to bring the excitement of the sport to sixth, seventh, and eighth graders and to serve as a feeder system into the high school ranks of the association. Today, all 48 states and provinces that belong to the NHSRA also produce a Junior High Division, with over 2,500 members in total now competing.
Congratulations to the 2021 All Around Champions: Rance Winters, District 8 and Sadie Grant, District 7; Reserve All Around Champions: Riley Currin, District 3 and Ashley Griffin District 9; Rookie All Around Champions: Caleb Merkley, District 1 and Katelynn Carroll District 8 - Hayden Jefferies District 8 (tie).
Only four in each event qualify for Nationals. District 1 qualifying for 2021 Jr High National High School Rodeo Finals in Des Moines, Iowa are Caleb Merkley, Flournoy- 2021 Rookie All Around Cowboy and Saddle Bronc Steer Riding State Champion:
Others include:
Alexandra Huntley, Lakeport-Pole Bending (state champion)
Rainy Minton, Witter Springs-Breakaway (state champion)
Riata Rocquemore, Cottonwood-Barrels
Makenna Baker, Chico-Barrels
Canyon Darger, Ukiah and Colton Reed, McArthur-Ribbon Roping
Ilan Davis, Orland-Boys Breakaway Roping and Bareback Steer Riding
Jhett Neer, Greenville-Chute Dogging
Hunter Maxwell, Los Molinos-Bull Riding
Hayden Boles, Orland-Boys Goat Tying
Cooper Bonham, Red Bluff-Bull Riding
State Jr. Rodeo results:
Bareback Steer Riding, 8 entered. 1st Tryan Hurley, D-4 199/3; 2-3 Chance Arehart D-9 and Christian Soto, D-9 190/3, 4 Ilan Davis, D-1 Orland 188/3.
Saddle Bronc Steer Riding, 8 entered. 1st Caleb Merkley, D-1 Flournoy 143; 2 Riley Smith D-3 132; 3 Tryan Hurley, D-4 126.
Bull Riding, 13 entered. 1stChance Arehart, D-9 159/2; 2 Hunter Maxwell, D-1 Los Molinos 13 1/2; 3Clayton Cooley D-2 76/1; 4 Cooper Bonham D-1 Red Bluff 70/1.
Boys Breakaway Roping, 45 entered. 1st Ross Rivera, D-7 10.54/3; 2 Cade Branquinho, D- 7 12.59/3; 3 Ilan Davis, D-1 Orland, 13.65/3; 4 Gage Santucci, D-5 15.54.
Chute Dogging, 45 entered. 1st Casey Huston, D-2 9.84/3; 2 Blake White, D-3 14.65/3; 3 Jhett Neer, D-1 Greenville 16.14/3; 4 Rance Winters D-8, 17.68/3.
Tie Down Roping, 14 entered. 1st Colton Hein, D-3 53.23/3; 2 Emry Selby, D-4 64.72/3; 3 Rance Winters, D-8 66.21/3; 4 Riley Currin, D-3 79.92/3.
Girls Breakaway Roping, 45 entered. 1st Rainy Minton, D-1 Witter Springs, 10.41/3; 2 Sarah Gruenig, D-5 16.84/3; 3 Mackenzie Frick, D-2 20.98/3; 4 Kylee Branquinho, D-7, 21.27/3.
Pole Bending, 45 entered. 1st Alexandra Hundley, D-1 Lakeport 62.470; 2 Ashley Griffin, D-9 65.353; 3 Alyssa Rasilla, D-8 65.464; 4 Sadie Grant, D-7 66.222.
Team Roping, 45 teams entered. 1st Tyler Chavez & Rance Winters, D-8 67.26/3; 2 Sarah George & Logan Erickson, D–5 77.32/3; 3 Gavin Eaton & Kolby Hand, D–9 28.85/2; 4 Rayna Currin & Riley Currin, D-3 39.82/2.
Girls Goat Tying, 45 entered. 1st Sadie Grant, D-7 27.60/3; 2 Emery Sparling, D-4 27.85/3; 3 Lillian Mendonsa, D-4 27.89/3; 4 Karsyn Patterson, D-6 28.520/3.
Missing are: Boys Goat Tying, Ribbon Roping, Barrel Racing.