StoryWalks at the Red Bluff Library is a new way for all ages to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time, said Tehama County Librarian Todd Deck.
Laminated pages from a book are attached to metal stakes, which have been installed along an outdoor path outside the library, 545 Diamond Ave. As visitors stroll down the trail and come to the first page in the story, they are then directed to the next page located down the path. As the walk along the path continues, the readers have the opportunity to enjoy a complete story and get a little exercise at the same time.
“Our StoryWalks metal frames were made by Mike Shaffer, of Shaffer Cabinets, in collaboration with a welding program he runs with alternative custody workers from Tehama County Probation,” Deck added. “This group of welders did a fantastic job. We are excited to share with the community our inaugural StoryWalk.”
StoryWalks inaugural story is "My Name is Haley and I live in Paradise," written and illustrated by Steve Ferchaud, a Camp Fire survivor himself. The story is about Haley and her town of Paradise, which was nearly destroyed in the 2018 Camp Fire wildfire.
StoryWalks provides readers the chance to experience Haley's journey through Paradise from the perspective of hope, resilience, and optimism.
“This beautifully written and illustrated book is truly for all ages and the perfect book for our first StoryWalk,” Deck said.