Courtesy photo/Red Bluff Police Department

The weapons and other items reportedly found in the possession of William Crockett, 32, of Red Bluff when he was arrested by police on Aug. 6.

A call to Red Bluff police dispatch of a man with an assault rifle breaking into a vehicle on Pine Street landed the suspect in jail.

When police contacted the suspicious person, William Crockett, 32, of Red Bluff around 1:30 p.m., Aug. 6 he was reportedly wearing a ballistic vest and carrying an AR-15 rifle.

Police said they detained Crockett, secured the rifle and during a search of his person located a loaded 9mm pistol.

Crockett was arrested without incident and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a large capacity magazine, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of an assault weapon and bringing contraband into the jail.

