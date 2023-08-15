A call to Red Bluff police dispatch of a man with an assault rifle breaking into a vehicle on Pine Street landed the suspect in jail.
When police contacted the suspicious person, William Crockett, 32, of Red Bluff around 1:30 p.m., Aug. 6 he was reportedly wearing a ballistic vest and carrying an AR-15 rifle.
Police said they detained Crockett, secured the rifle and during a search of his person located a loaded 9mm pistol.
Crockett was arrested without incident and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a large capacity magazine, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of an assault weapon and bringing contraband into the jail.