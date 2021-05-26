Red Bluff man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping for ransom

The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a kidnapping in progress in the area of Cone Grove Park in Red Bluff on May 18, that resulted in the arrest of a Red Bluff man and rescue of two alleged victims.
The report came in around 9:30 p.m., concerning the kidnap of an adult male who was taken by a man, later identified as 37-year-old Andrew Cornelius Loewen, of Orland who had left the area of the park in a gold-colored SUV at a high rate of speed.
Sheriff's deputies saw the suspect vehicle leaving the park and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Highway 99E near Eldrid Avenue, however, the alleged suspect vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit went north on the highway before going north onto Highway 36 E. During the pursuit deputies reported seeing Loewen throw what appeared to be a firearm from the vehicle.
Loewen stopped his vehicle on Highway 36 E near Stice Road where deputies reportedly found a restrained man inside the car and Loewen was detained.
During the investigation deputies learned Loewen had allegedly gone to the park property where the male victim was working and brandished what appeared to be a black pistol before forcing him before forcing the man into Loewen’s vehicle. Loewen then restrained a woman, who he left at the park, then drove away with the restrained man, according to the sheriff's office.
It was revealed during the investigation the male victim was reportedly the son of a prominent businessman in the area who had previously employed Loewen, who left a ransom note demanding a large sum of money for the victim’s release.
The woman was able to free herself from the restraints and call for help, said the sheriff's office.
Investigating deputies said they located the restraints and a pellet gun, which resembled a pistol, in Loewen's possession.
Loewen was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $2 million bail and suspicion of kidnap for ransom, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading arrest and robbery.
The sheriff's office has not released the names of the two victims.
The investigation is ongoing and further information will be published should it become available.