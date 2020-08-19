Red Bluff man arrested on suspicion of mask price gouging

With an arrest warrant in hand, Tehama County District Attorney investigators took Rene Umali, owner of Amazing Finds in Red Bluff, into custody for allegedly price gouging during a declared state of emergency.
Umali, 59, of Red Bluff was arrested Aug. 14 following an investigation by the investigators concerning Umali increasing the price for M3 N95 personal protection masks after the COVID-19 outbreak.
Investigators said they received a tip in April that Amazing Finds, 616 Cedar St., had price gouged the masks, which there was a shortage of across the nation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Investigators served a search warrant at the store on March 31, where around 1,000 masks were located and seized, along with business records showing the masks had originally been priced around the nationwide average prior to Gov. Newsom’s declaration of a state of emergency, reported the District Attorney’s office.
Investigators said according to the business records, Umali allegedly increased the masks’ price by 400 percent.
Umali was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of price gouging during a state of emergency and released on $3,000 bail.
Anyone who purchased 3M N95 masks from Amazing Finds, either in person or online, is asked to contact Investigator Supervisor Kevin Hale at 529-3590.