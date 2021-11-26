A Red Bluff man accused of torture and attempted voluntary manslaughter was found guilty by a jury of his peers, reported Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers.
Robert W. Farwell, 54, was convicted of torture, attempted voluntary manslaughter, felony domestic violence causing great bodily injury, two counts child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment, resisting arrest, spousal rape, sodomy by use of force and sexual penetration by a foreign object.
He will be sentenced in Tehama County Superior Court Dept. 1 at 9 am. on Dec. 13. Farwell was arrested by the Tehama County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 1, 2018 on Arch Street in Red Bluff and held on $5 million bail through the adjudication of his case.
The case was investigated by Tehama County Sheriff's Det. Sgt. Dustin Maria.
“The Tehama County District Attorney's Officer would like to thank the sheriff's office for its investigation into this matter, and the victims and witnesses called at trial for their cooperation throughout the case,” Rogers said.
Tehama County Dep. District Attorney Randy Alvey prosecuted the case, with Farwell represented by Benjamin Magid of Weaverville, and Tehama County Superior Court Judge Jonathan Skillman presiding over the trial.