The man injured in a police shooting in Red Bluff on Oct. 20 has been arrested on felony charges and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $250,000 bail.
Joseph Lloyd Thompson, 35, of Red Bluff was taken into custody on an arrest warrant Dec. 3 by a Tehama County District Attorney's Office investigator on suspicion of felony resisting an executive officer, five counts misdemeanor brandishing a replica firearm and unlawful display of imitation firearm.
The arrest was the results of an independent investigation by the D.A.'s Office following the Oct. 20 incident on Gilmore Road involving Thompson, Red Buff police officers and California State parole agent.
On the day of the shooting, a state parole agent and several residents reported around 3:25 p.m. seeing a person, later identified as Thompson, walking down Gilmore Road in Red Bluff with a semi-automatic rifle similar to an AR-15.
Officers from the Red Bluff Police Department responded and joined with the parole agent in an effort to locate Thompson, reports the D.A.'s Office.
Police and the agent located Thompson, who was reportedly still carrying what appeared to be a firearm, further south on Gilmore Road.
Investigators said when police and parole contacted Thompson, he turned and pointed the rifle directly at the law enforcement officers and refused to lower the gun when ordered.
One Red Bluff Police Officer shot several times at Thompson, reports the D.A.'s office, at which time Thompson partially fell to the ground.
As Thompson allegedly raised and pointed the rifle a second time, a second Red Bluff police officer fired several shots resulting in Thompson falling to the ground where he remained as the officers and agent approached.
When the police got the the downed man they provided medical treatment until paramedics arrived and transported Thompson to a local hospital where he remained for several weeks until released.
D.A.'s investigators determined the firearm in Thompson's possession at the time of the shooting was an unmarked air rifle-replica closely resembling an actual assault rifle.