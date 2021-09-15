A 28-year-old Red Bluff man was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Highway 99E on Sept. 9.
The Tehama County Coroner's Office reported the identify of the deceased as Casey Allen Thomas, who, the California Highway Patrol said, was driving a 2018 Dodge SUV north in the southbound lanes on the highway around 12:18 a.m. south of South Avenue.
CHP said the Dodge was struck head-on by a southbound 2016 Peterbilt big-rig driven by Pedro Macias Jr., 60, of Chico, which could not avoid the collision.
Thomas's vehicle came to rest on its wheels blocking the northbound lanes and the Peterbilt blocking the southbound lanes closing down that section of the highway and requiring a detour for more than an hour.
Although he was wearing a seatbelt, Thomas suffered fatal injuries in the crash.
Macias, who also wearing a seatbelt, sustained moderate injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center in Chico.
CHP is investigating the collision and said at this time it is unknown if alcohol or drugs was a factor in the incident.