The identity of the man killed in a Red Bluff mobile home fire on Dec. 11 has been released by the Tehama County Coroner's Office.
Deputy Coroner Omar Farmer identified the man as Frank Wendell, 62, of Red Bluff, adding the cause of death was related to the house fire.
CalFire was dispatched to Casa Grande Drive in Rio Vista Estates around 12:50 p.m. where the found the home fully involved in flames.
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control, at which time Wendell's body was discovered inside the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.