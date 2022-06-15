A high speed pursuit with a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy on June 12 resulted in a crash that left a Red Bluff man dead, reported the California Highway Patrol.
The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a 1998 Toyota Camry driven by 45-year-old Wesley Robert Wilson, of Red Bluff on Amber Lane around 12 p.m., who was reportedly wanted in relation to a domestic violence call earlier in the day.
Instead of pulling over, Wilson allegedly accelerated the Camry at a high rate of speed in an apparent attempt to evade the pursuing deputy.
During the chase Wilson lost control of the vehicle on Highway 99E near Willard Lane, going off the road and crashing into a tree, then into a dirt embankment on the shoulder of the highway, said CHP.
Wilson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
He was transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.
The domestic violence incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. when Wilson allegedly strangled his girlfriend to the point of unconsciousness, then threw an object at her cutting her face and again knocking her out.
When she woke up, the woman begged Wilson to take her to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital, which he did, reported the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office.
Wilson was identified as the suspect in the abuse and later located by the sheriff’s deputy who attempted to make the traffic stop on Amber Lane in Red Bluff.
The incident is under investigation by the CHP and the sheriff’s office.