A single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near Corning sent three people to the hospital with major injuries on Dec. 11.
California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Thinnes said Jeremy Douglas, 40, of Red Bluff was driving a 2005 GMC Yukon north on the freeway when around 2:50 p.m. he lost control of the vehicle and crashed just south of Liberal Avenue.
Douglas and his 30-year-old front seat passenger were thrown from the vehicle during the crash, both suffering major injuries, CHP reported.
A 12-year-old female passenger who self-extricated from the damaged GMC, also suffered major injuries. A 14-year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries, CHP said.
Douglas and the two female passengers were transported to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
Thinnes said the crash is under investigation and he was not aware if the driver or passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.
It does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident.