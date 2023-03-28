A Red Bluff man who pled guilty to attempted murder in Tehama County Superior Court earlier this month is set to be sentenced by that same court on May 22, reported the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office.
Paul Rossetti, 41, entered the plea on charges he shot his longterm girlfriend, 37-year-old Melissa House, with a .45 caliber pistol on July 14, 2022, followed by a stand-off with police at a residence on the 500 block of Kimball Road in Red Bluff.
On the day of the shooting, House was found in front of the residence around 1:52 p.m., suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Red Bluff Police Department.
Rossetti, who was at the time House’s live-in boyfriend, had reportedly barricaded himself inside the garage of the Kimball Road home when Red Bluff police arrived.
Refusing to comply with officers’ commands, the stand-off with Rossetti lasted approximately four hours before the suspect surrendered without incident and arrested with assistance from the Tehama Interagency SWAT team.
In the meantime, House was transported to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of her injuries.
Rossetti was booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of attempted murder, felon in possession of firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and child endangerment.
Two children present during the shooting were unharmed, police said.
It has been reported House has had to undergo several surgeries due to the shooting.
Rossetti is looking at a possible sentence of up to 16 years in state prison, reported the D.A.’s office.