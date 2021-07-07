A 52-year-old Red Bluff man is presumed drowned after his kayak overturned in the Sacramento River on Friday, July 2.
Matthew Lee Powers was kayaking in the China Rapids area of the river in Red Bluff with a friend when his kayak overturned in the rapids.
Powers, who was not wearing a personal flotation device (life jacket), reportedly struggled to keep on top of the water but was pulled under the surface, reported the sheriff's office.
The friend who was with Powers said he saw him struggling and threw Powers his own life jacket and yelled at him to swim towards the bank of the river, the sheriff's office said.
Powers reportedly stayed with the kayak, was eventually pulled under the water for a last time and not seen again.
A search was conducted by the sheriff's office ground and boating safety personnel, with help from the California Highway Patrol Air Unit, CalFire Air Unit and ground personnel.
“As a body has not been recovered,” said Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston, “this is still considered a missing person case. However, the victim is presumed drowned.”