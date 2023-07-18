A 31-year-old Red Bluff man was arrested by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office during a CyberTip operation targeting child predators.
The operation ran from June 18 to July 1 and involved the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Sacramento Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) and 29 other federal and local law enforcement agencies in Northern California.
The operation resulted in the execution of 37 warrants and 23 arrests across Northern California, reported the sheriff’s office, of which three came from operations conducted by the Shasta County Major Crimes Unit in cooperation with the Shasta County Interagency Narcotics Task Force (SINTF).
Among those three was the arrest of Red Bluff resident, William Thomas Barron Jr., on June 20, the result of a ICAC CyberTip that led to an investigation of the 31-year-old, the sheriff’s office reported.
During the investigation, Barron was allegedly found to have possessed and distributed child sexual abuse material on a social media platform. He was charged on suspicion of felony possession of over 600 images of child sexual abuse material, distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.
Also arrested was Robert Kellen Benefield, 40, of Anderson on June 21. He was booked into the Shasta County Jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.
Benefield had reportedly been engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor victim for a period of several months, according to the sheriff’s office. A search warrant was served at a residence in Anderson where Benefield was allegedly located sleeping with the minor victim in a detached shed on the property, the sheriff’s office reported.
As part of the investigation detectives allegedly located child sexual abuse material containing sexual conduct between Benefield and the child.
Michael Rizwan Chaudhry, 29, of Redding was arrested on June 22 and booked into the Shasta County Jail on suspicion of possession of child sexual abuse material and resisting or delaying a peace officer.
According to the sheriff’s office, during a previous investigation, it was determined Chaudhry had solicited child sexual abuse material from a separate suspect. He allegedly resisted when detectives attempted to seize his cellphone which reportedly had messages containing child sexual abuse material contained on it.
For more information on the Sacramento Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force go to sacvalleyhitech.com.