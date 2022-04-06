Tehama County Search and Rescue pulled a 19-year-old Red Bluff man from the Sacramento River on Tuesday after he jumped from the Antelope Boulevard bridge.
It appears the man suffered injuries when he jumped from the bridge around 5:19 a.m., on April 5, and became stranded on a sandbar underneath the bridge.
Because of his injuries he could not swim to shore against the river's strong current, reported the Red Bluff Police Department, which was first on scene of the rescue, however, the man's location prevented police or firefighters from rescuing him.
The California Highway Patrol helicopter was called to the area to assist in the rescue in case the man was swept down river while the Tehama County Search and Rescue team was in route and during the rescue by boat.
At approximately 7:08 a.m. the man was rescued by Tehama County Search and Rescue and brought to shore.
He was transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital where he was treated for hypothermia and minor injuries.
The Red Bluff Police Department is not releasing his name for medical privacy.