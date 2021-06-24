A Red Bluff man who pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and evading police causing death was sentenced to 10 years in state prison by the Tehama County Superior Court on Monday.
Brian Keith Son, 41, is accused of running over David Alan Lee J., a 38-year-old of Red Bluff in Aug. 9, 2020, as Son was fleeing from police.
Son had failed to report to his probation officer since his July 14 early from prison due to COVID-19. His original date for release was Dec. 24.
A police officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle Son was driving on the 1000 block of Walnut Street in Red Bluff around 6:42 p.m. It was reported that Son failed to stop and instead accelerated, leading police on a pursuit that ended on Paskenta Road.
Along the route of the chase, Lee, a passenger in the fleeing car, jumped out of the moving vehicle and was ran over by Son. Police said Lee suffered fatal injuries in the incident.
At a property on the 300 block of Paskenta Road, Son jumped out of the vehicle and ran into a detached garage where he had reportedly been living. Police went in after him with assistance from Tehama County sheriff’s deputies.
Son was located inside the garage where he was placed under arrest. Also located in the garage was Jeremy Swain, 42, of Red Bluff, and Pedro Avila, 42, of Gerber, both of whom were arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer.
Police reported locating several stolen firearms inside the garage at the time of the arrests.
Son was booked into the Tehama County Jail on $11.5 million bail and evading peace officers resulting in death, vehicular manslaughter, suspicion of felony hit and run resulting in death, evading police causing serious bodily injury/death, felon in possession of firearm, resisting arrest, and violation of post release community supervision.