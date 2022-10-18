A Red Bluff man arrested twice as a suspect in two stabbings, one ending in the death of his brother, has been sentenced in Tehama County Superior Court to 13 years in state prison.
Kenneth James Schoeb, 30, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon for the death of Jonathan Emerson, 37, of Red Bluff.
Schoeb was first arrested on May 27 when he got into an argument outside the Round-Up Saloon in Red Bluff around 1:22 a.m. During the argument Schoeb pulled a knife and stabbed Andrew Baster in the back as the victim was attempting to flee.
The injured man suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.
Four days later, May 31, Schoeb and his brother, Emerson, got into an argument. When Schoeb pulled a knife, Emerson tried to back away as his brother stabbed him in the lower chest, hitting his heart.
Emerson was transported to a hospital where medical personnel pronounced him dead.
Schoeb was arrested on suspicion of murder and attack with a deadly weapon. He remained in jail on $1 million bail.