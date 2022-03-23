A Red Bluff man charged with gross vehicular manslaughter in the deaths of two Los Molinos residents has been sentenced by the Tehama County Superior Court to 22 years in state prison.
Ryan Marshall Cantrell, 27, was convicted of felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, with a special allegation of prior serious felony, driving under the influence of a drug causing injury, possession for sale of a controlled substance, and possession of metal knuckles.
According to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office. Cantrell was under the influence of both methamphetamine and marijuana while driving a 2017 Ford Fusion on Highway 36W near Tuscan Avenue at a high rate of speed in December of 2020.
Due to his level of intoxication, reported the California Highway Patrol, Cantrell veered off the road, collided with a ditch and then went airborne approximately 100 feet before striking a tree around 8:14 a.m.
Cantrell and front seat passenger, Jordan Cordell Suggs, 21, of Los Molinos both suffered major injuries and were transported by a medical helicopter to Mercy Medical Center in Redding. Both were reportedly wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision.
However, passengers 27-year-old Zoe Holt, and 32-year-old Eddie Dallmann both suffered fatal injuries in the collision. Dep. Coroner Omar Farmer said neither of the victims were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
Previous to being transported to the hospital for treatment, Cantrell was arrested by the CHP on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.