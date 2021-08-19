A Red Bluff man has been sentenced by the Tehama County Superior Court to 29 years in state prison for sexually assaulting two teenage girls over several months in 2020.
Donald N. Conner, 21, was handed down the sentence having been convicted of four felon counts of sexual penetration on an unconscious or asleep person, five counts sexual penetration by use of force of minor victim over 14 years, forcible rape of child victim over 14 years and rape of unconscious or asleep person.
Conner was given a place to stay at the home of a family friend while he worked on a remodel project of the family's residence, according to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office.
He was allowed to sleep in the same room as the 14-year-old and 16-year-old girls, during which time he committed the sexual assaults on both of them numerous times over a five month period.
The Tehama County District Attorney's Office said Conner admitted to several of the crimes in a plea deal with the court.
Conner was arrested on Nov. 3, 2020, by Red Bluff police at the Reeds Creek Road residence where he was staying.
He was booked into the Tehama County Jail where he remained on $650,000 bail through sentencing