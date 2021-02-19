A Red Bluff man appeared at a home in Shasta Lake shot and bleeding, asking the resident for help around 7:44 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18.
When the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Shasta Lake Division, arrived at the 13700 block Buckeye Street home, deputies located Justin Wayne Van Dyke, 40, suffering from two gunshot wounds.
Shannon Dill, who lives at the residence, said Van Dyke was a complete stranger to her when he arrived at her home asking for help, according to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office.
Van Dyke was transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center in Redding for treatment of his injuries.
The sheriff's office said Van Dyke refused to tell deputies who shot him or the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Deputies canvassed the neighborhood, speaking with multiple residents in an attempt to locate a witness to the incident or discover where the shooting occurred, but were met with negative results.
Van Dyke was last know to be in stable condition still undergoing treatment at the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing and the Shasta County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may have information concerning the incident to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 245-6540.