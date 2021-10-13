A 69-year-old who was reportedly walking down the middle of Lucknow Avenue in Red Bluff was killed when struck by a vehicle around 8:40 p.m., Monday, Oct. 11.
The Tehama County Coroner's Office said the deceased was Ronald Raymond Servin of Red Bluff.
According the California Highway Patrol Red Bluff Office, Servin was walking northbound on Lucknow just south of Dunvin Court when he was fatally struck by a 2012 Ford sedan driven by Randy Aspillaga, 51, of Red Bluff.
When the body was discovered and law enforcement arrived, the roadway was temporarily closed during the investigation.
Aspillaga apparently thought he had struck a deer in the northbound lane and drove home.
It wasn't until later through social media he discovered he might have struck a person and not a deer and immediately called 911, CHP said.
The driver was interviewed at this home by CHP officers.
As the investigation ensues it is not believed at this time alcohol or drugs were a factor in the fatal collision, CHP reported.