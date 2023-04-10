The man who left Michelle Banuelos spending a lifetime suffering from the burns she received when he allegedly doused her in gasoline and lit her on fire in July 2009, will remain behind bars.
Due to the diligence of Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers, Joseph Anthony Verni Jr., 50, formerly of Red Bluff who pled guilty to the crime in 2010, was denied parole last week as it was determined he continues to pose an unreasonable risk to society.
According to Rogers, Verni pled guilty to felony aggravated mayhem in June 2010 in exchange that the district attorney’s office drop the felony charges of attempted murder, torture, and arson causing great bodily injury. In Tehama County Superior Court Verni was sentenced to a term of life in state prison, with the possibility of parole after seven years.
Verni received multiple parole hearings in the past few years. Rogers, or someone representing him, attended each of those hearings, arguing Verni remains a danger to the community. Each time Verni was denied parole by the state, Rogers said.
At a parole hearing in July 2022, despite Rogers’ efforts, Verni was granted parole by a two member state parole board and was released from prison.
Gov. Gavin Newsom referred the matter to a full state parole board for reconsideration, Rogers said.
That board on April 4 reviewed Verni’s case and revoked his parole, determining he “continues to pose an unreasonable risk to society,” said Rogers, whose office once again was in attendance and participated in the hearing.
“Verni will remain in prison in the custody of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation,” he added.
The case originated when Red Bluff police were called to an apartment complex on Kimball Road in Red Bluff just after midnight on July 6, 2009.
Police discovered Verni had accused Banuelos, 36 at the time, of cheating on him before pouring gasoline on her while she was laying in bed, then set her on fire with a cigarette lighter.
Banuelos sustained major burns to more than 40 percent of her body, mostly on her head, face and upper body, authorities said.
The victim’s two children, ages 7 and 8 at the time, were in the house during the attack, but escaped without injury, said Red Bluff police.
At Verni’s sentencing Banuelos presented the court with a written letter expressing the pain and suffering she lives with everyday and will for the rest of her life.