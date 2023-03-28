Every year, during the third week in April, Ryan Sale takes on an extra job - it’s not a paid job, but it’s a job he loves, nonetheless. The Red Bluff native spends the week “on the job” volunteering for the annual Red Bluff Round-Up Rodeo.
Sale grew up attending the Round-Up Rodeo as a spectator with his family. Then, about 25 years ago, he became a volunteer.
He became the event’s vendor coordinator, which includes accepting vendor applications and then making maps of the vendor area. Using paint dots, Sale then marks on-site where each vendor will set up. He helps with move-in and set-up, and makes sure vendors have what they need to sell their products.
And the job isn’t easy as the Round-Up hosts about 50 vendors annually, from a variety of food vendors, including pulled pork sandwiches, shaved ice and everything in between, to clothes, jewelry, toys, hats, and souvenir vendors, among others.
Once the vendors are set up, Sale is free to help wherever else he is needed. His cell phone rings constantly, with requests for assistance, such as helping repair generators to parking RVs, and more.
Sale has helped with the rodeo’s website and with digitalizing the Round-Up’s books. He’s helped with the event’s technology, making sure the internet is available on site.
“Wherever they need us, we go,” he says.
Last year, Sale won the coveted Red Bluff Round-Up’s 2022 Top Hand Award for his countless hours volunteering over these many years at the rodeo event.
He was so moved by the experience and recognition that after going to bed he woke up in the middle of the night asking himself, “Did I dream that? Was that just a dream or did that really happen?”
Sale’s personal code of service has been a lifelong endeavor. He served with the U.S. Army for five years in the U.S., Germany, Iran and Northern Africa, before joining the National Guard.
He farmed the family ranch in Tehama County, growing walnuts, almonds and prunes, until two years ago, when he and Cindy, his wife of 51 years, moved to Redmond, Ore., to be closer to their six kids and 27 grandkids.
In Oregon, Sale volunteers with the High Desert Stampede in Redmond and the Crooked River Roundup in Prineville, and he volunteers three days a week at Redmond High School’s woodshop.
But every April you’ll find him right back on the job at the Tehama District Fairgrounds, making sure the vendors at the Red Bluff Round-Up are taken care of and things are running smoothly.
Look for Sale at this year’s Round-Up on April 21-23. Performances begin at 7 p.m. on April 21; 2:30 p.m. on April 22; and 1:30 p.m. on April 23.
Tickets are on sale online at RedBluffRoundup.com, at the Round-Up Museum, 670 Antelope Blvd., Suite 1, Red Bluff, and at the gate. They range in price from $20-$40. For more information visit the website.