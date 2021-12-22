An investigation into an alleged commercial marijuana operation near Red Bluff resulted in the arrest of an Idaho man and the seizure of more than 1,000 plants located inside a residence.
The Tehama County District Attorney Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant Dec. 21, on Molluc Drive northwest of Red Bluff area regarding the illegal cultivation of marijuana.
Personnel from the District Attorney Bureau of Investigation, Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, Probation Department and Environmental Health served the search warrant were they discovered a residence converted to illegally grow marijuana.
The team reportedly found around 1,000 marijuana plants and approximately $6,900 in cash inside the residence. It was determined during the warrant search the residence had multiple building code violations and was determined to be an unsafe structure.
Leon Wen, 23, of Idaho, who was located inside the residence, was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony maintaining a residence for illegal drug use, and misdemeanor illegal marijuana cultivation and possession of marijuana for sale.
Based on the investigation, it is believed the residence was purchased in 2020 for the sole purpose of cultivating marijuana for sale, with an estimated several hundred thousand dollars invested into the alleged criminal enterprise.
The District Attorney Bureau of Investigation has seen numerous similar cases where residences are being converted to grow marijuana illegally.
Often the residences are unsafe to live in and in most cases are electrical hazards where fire dangers are increased to neighboring homes, the bureau reported.
If anyone has any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Tehama County District Attorney Bureau of Investigation at 530-529-3590. All callers will remain confidential.