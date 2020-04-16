Red Bluff Police Department presents awards

Annually the Red Bluff Police Department Awards Committee reviews the activities, accomplishments, and actions of members of the department that may be deserving of special recognition.
In March the department presented the individuals, units, teams and groups with awards recognizing the significant contributions made towards the police department’s mission of public safety in 2019.
2019 Award recipients are as follows: K9 Handler Ribbon-Corporal Bowen; Field Training Officer awards-Jerold Gallegos, Darren Holman, Kevin Bowen; Professional Development Ribbon-Sgt. Michael Brown; “L” Attachment SWAT Team Leader-Sgt. Ruben Murgia, Assist. Team Leader Det. Sean Baxter; Five-year Longevity-Dispatcher Amber Dulle, CSO Russ Tyndall; 20-year Longevity-Cpl. Graham
ν Range Performance Award: Marksman-Sgt. Kevin Busekist, Sgt. Aaron Murray, Cpl. Kevin Bowen; Expert-Officer Ronald Johnson, Lt. Matt Hansen, Officer Matt Coker, Det. Sean Baxter; Master-Officer Nate Benton, Sgt. Ruben Murgia, Sgt. Michael Brown.
ν Good Conduct Ribbon: Officer Jerold Gallegos, Corporal Stephen Harper, Officer Ronald Johnson, Detective Heidi Curtis, Officer Matt Haman, Records Specialist Jessica Hoehman, Officer James Talley, Sergeant Michael Brown.
- VIPS: Felicia Gould, Dan Jackson, Clay Parker, Lilly Parker, Tim Weatherson, Kim Ochoa.
- Certificate Of Commendation-Dispatcher Suszette Erb.
- Life Saving Award-Officer Ronald Johnson, Officer Tyler Sullivan, Corporal Stephen Harper, Officer Jerold Gallegos.
- Officer of the Year-Darren Holman.
- Civilian of the Year – Nigel Mist.
- Volunteer of the Year – Kim Ochoa.
Recommendations for awards or recognition are forwarded to the Chief of Police for review and approval. It is a tough decision to determine what should be considered for special recognition when the staff of the Red Bluff Police Department is conducting themselves honorably and professionally while serving with distinction on a daily basis.
The awards committee is comprised of the Operations Division Commander, Support/Special Services Division Commander, the Records Manager, President of the Peace Officers Association, and an ‘Officer at Large’ selected by the Chief of Police.